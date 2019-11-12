See All Psychiatrists in Orange City, FL
Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD

Psychiatry
4 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy.

Dr. Thebaud works at Family Psychiatric Services in Orange City, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry Services
    2725 Rebecca Ln Ste 107, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 775-0736
  2. 2
    Family Psychiatric Services
    1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 201, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 322-3096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1629049770
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thebaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thebaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thebaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Thebaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thebaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thebaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thebaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

