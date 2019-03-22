See All Psychiatrists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Virmani works at MICHAEL ROSEN MD PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael Rosen MD PC
    755 Park Ave Ste 140, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 942-4480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356599484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Virmani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Virmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Virmani works at MICHAEL ROSEN MD PC in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Virmani’s profile.

    Dr. Virmani has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Virmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

