Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD
Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI.
Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 928-1744
- Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vedantam performed my surgery, which was successful. I had post-op challenges, which he was immediately and personally responsive to. His resident, Dr. Treffy, was as well, as deserves the same recognition. He had an empathetic tone, which I do not hear often from male surgeons. I was sincerely impressed. I had some concerns with school and work, and his team worked with my school and employer to ensure I had accommodations. I hope I don’t have to return for additional surgery in the future, but if I do, he is the one I will go to.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851730261
