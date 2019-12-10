Overview

Dr. Aditya Sharma, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Holiner Psychiatric Group in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.