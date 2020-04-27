Dr. Aditya Samal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Samal, MD
Overview
Dr. Aditya Samal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Jersey City Medical Center|Oschsner Clin|S.C.B. Med Coll
Dr. Samal works at
Locations
Northwest Houston Cardiology13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4591
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been Dr. Samal's patient since about 5 years ago when I developed symptoms of Afib. He took one look at my EKG and immediately had me go to the ER. His care has been very effective and after 2 ablation procedures I've been almost symptom free. I feel he cares about my health and he's always been kind and attentive.
About Dr. Aditya Samal, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1790744399
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center|Oschsner Clin|S.C.B. Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samal has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samal.
