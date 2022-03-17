Dr. Aditya Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aditya Prasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Long Beach Center for Clinical Research2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 223, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
Dr. Prasad has been taking care of me for about 6 years, and I couldn't be more appreciative. He is very knowledgeable, professional, and personable. You don't experience this with every MD you will see. He knows everything about my heart and prescribes an individualized treatment plan for me. I am grateful to be a patient in his care.
About Dr. Aditya Prasad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154580074
Education & Certifications
- USC Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai medical center|LAC USC Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prasad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.