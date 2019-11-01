Dr. Aditya Pandey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Pandey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aditya Pandey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Pandey works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandey?
Dr. Pandey saved my daughter's life after a ruptured brain aneurysm. During the scariest time of our lives, he was a calming presence--the kindest, most brilliant and yet down-to-earth doctor we've ever dealt with. He explained everything in detail and answered all of our questions with patience; we never felt as if we weren't his #1 priority. Not only is he a wonderful surgeon, but he is extremely dedicated to researching and finding new and better ways to help those who suffer with brain bleeds. I will always recommend him and his wonderful staff for anyone with neurological issues!
About Dr. Aditya Pandey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1184825200
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandey works at
Dr. Pandey has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.