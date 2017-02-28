Overview

Dr. Aditya Maheshwari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Maheshwari works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.