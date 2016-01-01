See All Interventional Cardiologists in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Aditya Jain, MD

Interventional Cardiology
2 (15)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aditya Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center, Highland Hospital, Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at East Bay Cardiovascular & Medical Specialists in San Leandro, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA, Fremont, CA and Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aditya Jain MD Inc.
    1532 150th Ave, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 351-6363
  2. 2
    George D Cowen MD Professional Corp
    19845 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 211, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 582-6966
  3. 3
    California Cardiovascular Consultants
    2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 796-0222
  4. 4
    California Cardiovascular Consultants
    27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 205, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 670-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eden Medical Center
  • Highland Hospital
  • Saint Rose Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Aditya Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1821102641
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

