Overview

Dr. Aditya Gupta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Sinai Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.