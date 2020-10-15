Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Dr. Dubey works at
Locations
-
1
NOVA Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates - Lansdowne19420 Golf Vista Plz Ste 230B, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 517-6935
-
2
Nova Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Associates24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 200, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (571) 517-6929Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubey?
Meeting Dr. Dubey for the 1st time virtually during COVID is not the most desirable situation but he made it so easy. I had my list ready of issues and he was so good at hearing me out and off we went putting solutions in place. I did a follow up virtually with some results and then my 3rd meeting was in person - woohoo! What a wonderful practice. He and Natasha are so easy to talk to no matter how difficult conversations may be and they are understanding. If only every practice operated in this manner, people wouldn't dread the visits. My very sincere thanks to Natasha and Dr. Dubey. Please, if you think you may need to see a doctor on sleep issues, respiratory, breathing etc - just go see Dr. Dubey
About Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1922203116
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubey speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.