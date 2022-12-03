Overview

Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre - India (SOM & GME)|K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre - India (SOM &amp; GME).



Dr. Dewoolkar works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Pediatric Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.