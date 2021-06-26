Dr. Bulusu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aditya Bulusu, MD
Overview
Dr. Aditya Bulusu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Mclaren Flint, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Bulusu works at
Locations
Tri City Urology, P.C.1117 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 791-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 565 Progress St Ste D, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 791-4020
Tri City Urology4 Columbus Ave Ste 130, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 895-2634
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
- Mclaren Flint
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bulusu was a very caring and helpful Doctor to myself. He got me in his office when no one else could fit me in, He was fast to give me the answers I needed. I have bladder cancer and I could not ask for a better Doctor and staff.They took care of me and answered many questions that myself and husband had. He also took care of my next steps! Thank you Dr.Bulusu
About Dr. Aditya Bulusu, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982697074
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulusu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulusu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulusu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulusu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulusu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulusu.
