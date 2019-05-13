See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Bagrodia works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-9626
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    UT Southwestern Urology Clinic
    5303 Harry Hines Fl Blvd # 9 Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2019
    Dr. Bagrodia is an extremely talented surgeon. My son at the age of 22 was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of testicular cancer. The cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, liver and lungs. While this was the most devastating news as parents to receive we were blessed to have found Dr. Bagrodia. He quickly assembled a multi disciplinary team and successfully cured him of cancer. The journey is emotional, exhausting and extremely scary. Dr. Bagrodia was with my son through the entire process answering many questions and ensuring he understood the process and procedures in a very calm and caring manner. We would recommend Dr. Bagrodia to our friends and family and insist that they trust him with their care for he is Truly the best at what he does.
    — May 13, 2019
    About Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD

    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730310665
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagrodia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagrodia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagrodia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagrodia works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bagrodia’s profile.

    Dr. Bagrodia has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagrodia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagrodia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagrodia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagrodia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagrodia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

