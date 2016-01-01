Dr. Aditi Shrivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditi Shrivastava, MD
Dr. Aditi Shrivastava, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ.
Medical Associates-Primary Care Express3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 594-4792MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1699139410
- Internal Medicine
