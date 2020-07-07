Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aditi Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aditi Mathur, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7815Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! She is compassionate and professional! Very satisfied with her answers to my questions and about my concerns.
About Dr. Aditi Mathur, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629255708
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.