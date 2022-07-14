Dr. Aditi Bharatkumar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharatkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditi Bharatkumar, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aditi Bharatkumar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bel Air, MD.
Family Dental of Bel Air703 Baltimore Pike # 105, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 498-4553
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Never have a bad experience here, staff remembers me by name, listens to my concerns and is very gentle. I had a very bad dental experience before coming to this office and had lots of anxiety coming here. They always take care of me.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1164830014
Dr. Bharatkumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharatkumar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bharatkumar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bharatkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharatkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharatkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharatkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharatkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.