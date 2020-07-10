See All Vascular Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo|State University of NY at Buffalo|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Suresh works at Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay
    2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5097
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venogram With Pressure Measurement Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD

    Specialties
    Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1376744979
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida At Jacksonville
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Florida At Jacksonville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York At Buffalo|State University of NY at Buffalo|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suresh works at Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Suresh’s profile.

    Dr. Suresh has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

