Dr. Adithya Gandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Adithya Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
Brandon Nephrology PA511 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-1912
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Is perfect is great Muy profesional como médico, me agrada mucho y sus empleados en especial Sonia
About Dr. Adithya Gandhi, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790700052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.