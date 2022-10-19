Overview

Dr. Adithya Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Gandhi works at Brandon Nephrology PA in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.