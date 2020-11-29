Overview

Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Mujkic works at Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.