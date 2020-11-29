See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Mujkic works at Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax
    9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5052
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2020
    Very happy with Dr. Mujkic. She seemed extremely knowledgeable about my foot condition (plantar fasciitis). I was in horrible pain for months until seeing her and just doing the things she recommended extremely reduced my pain a few days later.
    — Nov 29, 2020
    About Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508108812
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mujkic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mujkic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mujkic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mujkic works at Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mujkic’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mujkic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mujkic.

