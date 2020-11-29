Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mujkic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Mujkic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-5052Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mujkic?
Very happy with Dr. Mujkic. She seemed extremely knowledgeable about my foot condition (plantar fasciitis). I was in horrible pain for months until seeing her and just doing the things she recommended extremely reduced my pain a few days later.
About Dr. Adisa Mujkic, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Croatian
- 1508108812
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mujkic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mujkic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mujkic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mujkic works at
Dr. Mujkic speaks Croatian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mujkic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mujkic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mujkic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mujkic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.