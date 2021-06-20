Dr. Ben Abdu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Abdu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ben Abdu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Abdu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memphis Location6584 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 300-6713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdu?
I’ve been going to Dr. Abdu since 2018 and each time, I’ve had a positive experience. Since I started going to him for endometrial hyperplasia, he ensured that I had the right medication and I haven’t had that issue since. Other doctors I had been to ran very little tests, stuck me on a bc pill with estrogen in it, which only made my ailment worse. I like the fact that he does not body shame or bring up age as a factor as it relates to getting pregnant. He just delivers realistic hope in the most gentle way. As a black woman, I know that I can trust him to listen, be thorough and take good care of me. He’s an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Ben Abdu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861615627
Education & Certifications
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdu works at
Dr. Abdu has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.