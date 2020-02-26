Dr. Adine Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adine Regan, MD
Overview
Dr. Adine Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Regan works at
Locations
Physicians for Womens Health LLC499 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-2693Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Women's Health Specialty Care447 Naubuc Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 430-5773
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I have known her for many years both professionally and personally. She takes her time with each and every patient and is warm and professional at the same time.
About Dr. Adine Regan, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Urology
