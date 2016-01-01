Overview

Dr. Adina Valceanu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Valceanu works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.