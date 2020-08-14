Overview

Dr. Adina Smarandache, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Smarandache works at Scripps Coastal Escondido in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.