Dr. Adina Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adina Schneider, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schneider works at
Endocrine Associates of Nassau & Queens PC560 Northern Blvd Ste 207, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-6165
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Adina Scneider is an excellent endocrinologist. Shes’s caring , has f/u, clinically correct . Truly appreciate her wisdom and care ! Great office - thank you Barbara!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
