Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rosenzveig works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street
    38 E 32nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 725-2660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 20, 2020
    10 out of 10! I know Dr. Adina Rosenzveig for more than a year. She has been very thoughtful and experienced in her work. She explains everything in detail. She follows up until she is sure everything is right. I'm very thankful that I have found her and recommend her to people who want to have a great experience with a gynecologist.
    About Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952418568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzveig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenzveig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenzveig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenzveig works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenzveig’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzveig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzveig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzveig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzveig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

