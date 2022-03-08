Overview

Dr. Adina Maniu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ovidius University School Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Maniu works at Kaiser Permanente Columbia Gateway in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

