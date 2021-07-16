Dr. Adina Alport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adina Alport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adina Alport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Alport reduced my fear during my first visit and every other visit. I can’t imagine anyone giving her less than a 5 star rating. She explains, listens and allows you to be involved in the decision making process. She is also unbelievably intelligent. Once during a visit I was emotional and cried, she was kind and understanding. I will always remember her kindness and support that day. I will wait for hours if to see her because I know that another patient requires more of her. I am so lucky to have met her.
About Dr. Adina Alport, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1265401400
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alport has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alport speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.