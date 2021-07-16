Overview

Dr. Adina Alport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alport works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.