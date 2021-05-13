Dr. Adilia Hormigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adilia Hormigo, MD
Overview
Dr. Adilia Hormigo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 824-8579Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Dr. Hormigo is very thorough and positiv.She cares about her patients.
About Dr. Adilia Hormigo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1427029461
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hormigo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hormigo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hormigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hormigo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hormigo.
