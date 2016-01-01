See All Hospitalists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Adil Shakir, MD

Hospital Medicine
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adil Shakir, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur, Karnataka State, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Shakir works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Adil Shakir, MD

  • Hospital Medicine
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • 1679765234
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (was Montgomery
  • Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur, Karnataka State, India
  • Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shakir works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shakir’s profile.

Dr. Shakir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakir.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

