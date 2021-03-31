See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake City, FL
Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wales College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Kabeer works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City
    146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 348-3335
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville
    4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942207519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau County Medical Center|New York University|New York University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center State
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wales College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabeer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kabeer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kabeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kabeer has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabeer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabeer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabeer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabeer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabeer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

