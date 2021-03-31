Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabeer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wales College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Kabeer works at
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 348-3335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 404-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kabeer was knowledgable, compassionate, had great bedside manor. Everything I could ask for in a health care professional. Took care of me immediately. Would give 10 stars to him and his staff.
About Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center|New York University|New York University Medical Center
- Nassau County Medical Center State
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of Wales College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabeer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabeer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabeer has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabeer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabeer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabeer.
