Dr. Adil Irani, MD
Dr. Adil Irani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Unilab500 E Calaveras Blvd Ste 100, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 942-0980
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750540621
- Usc University Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
