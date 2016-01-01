Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghaffar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adil Ghaffar, MD
Overview
Dr. Adil Ghaffar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from King Edward Medical College, Lahore, Pakistan and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Primary Care1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adil Ghaffar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1124571948
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
- King Edward Medical College, Lahore, Pakistan
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
