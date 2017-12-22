Overview

Dr. Adil Fatakia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Fatakia works at New Orleans Sinus Center in Marrero, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.