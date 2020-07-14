Overview

Dr. Adil Choudhary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Choudhary works at Adil M. Choudhary MD PA in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.