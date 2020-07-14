Dr. Adil Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Choudhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Adil Choudhary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
Adil M. Choudhary MD PA11803 South Fwy Ste 315, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-7332
- 2 12001 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-7332
SouthWest Gastroenterology Clinic701 E Rendon Crowley Rd, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 293-9292
Texas Health Huguley Inc11801 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-7332
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choudhary is very caring and professional. He completely explained my procedure and was there to check on me and address any issues I had afterward. His staff is very friendly and helpful. He has my full recommendation to anyone needing this kind of care.
About Dr. Adil Choudhary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Choudhary works at
Dr. Choudhary has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhary speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.