Dr. Adil Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adil Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Nephrology Group PA1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 220, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (713) 347-4053
-
2
Houston Nephrology Group915 Gessner Rd Ste 360, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 323-9392
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is a fenomenal person and angel. He was always taking good care of my dad Kidney process. He explain things clear and he loves what he does. It was 2 years of great dedication from Dr. Ali to my father condition. He always gave us food advice. I’m soo thankful for him. Every time we were in the hospital he was always checking on my father and that says a lot let me tell you because I’m those hard moments when you have some one in the hospital you want someone support and he knew the best for my dad. God bless us with his care to my father I’m always grateful. His a good, caring person.
About Dr. Adil Ali, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
