Overview

Dr. Adil Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Houston Nephrology Group PA in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.