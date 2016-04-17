Overview

Dr. Adil Alavi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Alavi works at Children's and Family Medicine Clinic, Munster, IN in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.