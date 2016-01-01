See All Critical Care Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB

Critical Care Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abuzeid works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Pelvic Abscess
Wound Repair
Appendicitis
Pelvic Abscess
Wound Repair

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB

  • Critical Care Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1285857391
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Residency
  • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
Internship
  • Oldchurch Hosp
Medical Education
  • St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Wills Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuzeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abuzeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abuzeid works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abuzeid’s profile.

Dr. Abuzeid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuzeid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuzeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuzeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

