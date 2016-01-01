Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuzeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB
Overview
Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abuzeid works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB
- Critical Care Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1285857391
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Oldchurch Hosp
- St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals
- Critical Care Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuzeid works at
