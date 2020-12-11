Overview

Dr. Adiel Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at South Florida Retina Institute in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.