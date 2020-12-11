Dr. Adiel Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adiel Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Adiel Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
South Florida Retina Institute20900 NE 30th Ave Ste 207, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 808-7351Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred for a retinal problem. I also have Macular Degeneration. He has been seeing me for over a year on a monthly basis. My treatment consists of regular injections and regular tests of my condition. The doctor deals well with my fears, hesitations, and endless questions. .
About Dr. Adiel Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255568051
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Cole Eye Institute
- Wills Eye Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
