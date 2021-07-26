Dr. Alhaddad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adib Alhaddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adib Alhaddad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Alhaddad is a very professional doctor. He really cares about his patients and he is very willing to go to the bar for them.
About Dr. Adib Alhaddad, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124118831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Alhaddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhaddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhaddad has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhaddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alhaddad speaks Arabic.
Dr. Alhaddad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhaddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhaddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhaddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.