Dr. Adia Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Adia Cobb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
-
2
Regroup Therapy4525 N Ravenswood Ave Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (312) 857-8794
-
3
Derry Drugs1191 Westwood Dr, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 238-6747
-
4
Healthy Foundations4350 East West Hwy Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 970-4001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adia Cobb, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881037331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
