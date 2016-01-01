Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.
Podiatry Associates of Houston - Willowbrook18220 State Highway 249 Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 548-9983
Podiatry Associates of Houston - Chimney Rock6699 Chimney Rock Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (281) 845-2039
Podiatry Associates of Houston - Katy18300 Katy Fwy Ste 235, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 694-4224
Podiatry Associates of Houston - Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 380, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 369-4396
Podiatry Associates of Houston - The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 285, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 849-9891
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Kingwood Medical Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Akerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.