Dr. Adi Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Adi Katz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Women's Comprehensive Health Center1554 Northern Blvd Fl 5, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 390-9242
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetric and Gynecology220 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-3080Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at West 58th Street4 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (929) 480-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz answered all my questions. Showed a sincere interest to help with my condition. I would recommend Dr. Katz without reservations.
About Dr. Adi Katz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1437488335
Education & Certifications
- Northside Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Hebrew.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
