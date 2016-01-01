See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Adham Saad, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Adham Saad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Alabama In Birmingham

Dr. Saad works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-2201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Tampa General Hospital

Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia

  View other providers who treat Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • General Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154507754
    • University Of Alabama In Birmingham
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Adham Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saad works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saad’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

