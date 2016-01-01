Dr. Adham Jammoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jammoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adham Jammoul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adham Jammoul, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Jammoul works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jammoul?
About Dr. Adham Jammoul, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316247364
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jammoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jammoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jammoul works at
Dr. Jammoul has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jammoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jammoul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jammoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jammoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jammoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.