Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

Dr. Al Hariri works at CHABERT MEDICAL CENTER DEPT. OF ANESTHESIOLOGY in Houma, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Teaching Clinic
    1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 (985) 873-2494
    Temporary Office for 2014
    3525 Prytania St Ste 320, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 895-3223
    Worley & Hariri Oculoplastic Surgery LLC
    3715 Prytania St Ste 504, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 895-3223
    Hogan Surgical Center PA
    351 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 (228) 896-1120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Blepharochalasis
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Melanoma
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Eczema
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Inflammation
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Tumor
Facial Fracture
Facial Laceration
Facial Palsy
Facial Trauma
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Keloid Scar
Lacrimal Disorders
Lacrimal Gland Tumor
Macular Hole
Mechanical Strabismus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Orbit Tumor
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Diseases
Orbital Fracture
Orbital Lymphangioma
Orbital Lymphoma
Orbital Nerve Tumor
Orbital Surgical Procedures
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Rhabdomyosarcoma of the Orbit
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid
Senile Cataracts
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Injections
Strabismus
Thyroid Eye Disease
Visual Field Defects
Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Dr. Hariri was referred to us by my mothers eye doctor. She has a lesion on her eye lid. I can't say enough about how nice this doctor was. My mother is 83, in the early stages of Dementia and has a fear of needles. He took the time to listen to her and explain exactly what the issue was. Dr. Hariri was very gentle with her and made her laugh quite a bit. The assistant Rachelle was also very efficient and kind. She kept my mother distracted as the doctor took a biopsy. All in all, this appointment was better than I had expected. I would definitely recommend this doctor.
    Greg Heimsoth — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD

    Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    22 years of experience
    English
    1790994929
    Education & Certifications

    University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
    Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
    American University of Beirut Medical Center
    American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    American University of Beirut
