Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD
Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
Teaching Clinic1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 873-2494
Temporary Office for 20143525 Prytania St Ste 320, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 895-3223
Worley & Hariri Oculoplastic Surgery LLC3715 Prytania St Ste 504, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 895-3223
Hogan Surgical Center PA351 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 896-1120
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Dr. Hariri was referred to us by my mothers eye doctor. She has a lesion on her eye lid. I can't say enough about how nice this doctor was. My mother is 83, in the early stages of Dementia and has a fear of needles. He took the time to listen to her and explain exactly what the issue was. Dr. Hariri was very gentle with her and made her laugh quite a bit. The assistant Rachelle was also very efficient and kind. She kept my mother distracted as the doctor took a biopsy. All in all, this appointment was better than I had expected. I would definitely recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790994929
- University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
