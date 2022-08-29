See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Abdelfattah works at Institute of Orthopaedic Special Surgery, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Orthopaedic Special Surgery
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 213, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 680-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2022
    Ashley, Courtney and of course Dr Abdulfattah are awesome!!! I consider myself to be a tough guy however when it comes to having surgery, we’ll just say “I’m not so tough” however Dr A and everyone here are extremely caring and courteous. When I first went into the office I was in extreme pain and I wasn’t the nicest person to be around. I was impatient and rude however their professionalism did not change one bit. When I apologized for my behavior they related to me and told me that they would probably be the same way if they were in as much pain as I was. Their professionalism is unmatched. Ashley made sure I was able to get my surgery done, was very flexible and was always courteous. Courtney always had answers when I had questions and the few times she didn’t know she found out and called me back in a timely manner. I would definitely recommend Dr A and his staff to anyone that needs to have orthopaedic surgery.
    — Aug 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD
    About Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1073833026
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Technical University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelfattah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelfattah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelfattah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelfattah works at Institute of Orthopaedic Special Surgery, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abdelfattah’s profile.

    Dr. Abdelfattah has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelfattah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelfattah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelfattah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelfattah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelfattah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

