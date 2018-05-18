See All Plastic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Momoh works at University Of Michigan Cardiology Domino's Farm in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Michigan Plastic Sgy
    24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 998-6022
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Momoh?

    May 18, 2018
    I recently had reconstructive surgery w/ Dr. Momoh. I found him to be very perceptive, patient, & respectful. He politely answered all of my questions, even ones not directly pertaining to my surgery, & never made me feel rushed. I cannot same the same about every physician I have ever encountered. His team is excellent. They are very responsive & helpful -- especially his P.A. Lauren, who is absolutely awesome! The reconstruction that he did also turned out well. Wait time varied.
    Kristi in Ann Arbor, MI — May 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Momoh to family and friends

    Dr. Momoh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Momoh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD.

    About Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962732156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Momoh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Momoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Momoh works at University Of Michigan Cardiology Domino's Farm in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Momoh’s profile.

    Dr. Momoh has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Momoh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momoh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.