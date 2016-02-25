Dr. Adeyinka Agbetoyin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agbetoyin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeyinka Agbetoyin, MD
Dr. Adeyinka Agbetoyin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County, Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.
Cardiovascular Clinic of West Tennessee PC2968 N Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 256-1819
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 256-1819
Laboratory Corporation of America117 KENNEDY DR, Martin, TN 38237 Directions (731) 256-1819
- 4 3493 Veterans Dr N, Huntingdon, TN 38344 Directions (731) 986-2933
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring, and truthful. Been with Him for years.
About Dr. Adeyinka Agbetoyin, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922047422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Agbetoyin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agbetoyin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agbetoyin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agbetoyin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agbetoyin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Agbetoyin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agbetoyin.
