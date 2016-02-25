Overview

Dr. Adeyinka Agbetoyin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County, Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.



Dr. Agbetoyin works at Cardiovascular Clinic West TN in Jackson, TN with other offices in Martin, TN and Huntingdon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.