Overview

Dr. Adeyemi Lawal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Lawal works at WakeMed Gastroenterology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.